Pact on rooftop vegetable garden model

Tribune News Service

The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has inked a pact with Simran Enterprises for licensing of a rooftop vegetable nutrition garden model using soilless media technology. This is the ninth agreement for the rooftop vegetable nutrition garden model. Dr AS Dhatt, director of research, PAU, and Ramandeep Kaur, proprietor, Simran Enterprises, signed the memorandum of agreement (MoA) on behalf of their respective organisations.

Awareness regarding nutrition

The Ludhiana Chapter of Nutrition Society of India (NSI) in the Department of Food and Nutrition, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), has bagged “Appreciation Award” for the best chapter for its year around activities to create awareness regarding nutrition in the community. Dr Kiran Bains, professor and head, food and nutrition, PAU, received the award during the 54th annual conference of NSI held at ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition, Hyderabad.