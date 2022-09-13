Pact signed for pet food trials

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 12

An agreement has been signed between Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana, and M/s Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Mumbai to utilise RIL plant-based protein biomass in pet foods.

The agreement was inked by Dr JPS Gill, Director, Research and Dr Santanu Dasgupta, senior vice president at Reliance, under the guidance of Dr Inderjeet Singh, Vice Chancellor, GADVASU.

Dr JS Hundal, Principal Investigator, said the microalgae-based biomass is used mainly as additives, both in balanced food and in supplements or snacks in pet food for dogs and cats.