Paddy arrival dips 4% as yield down by 2% in dist

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, November 17

The paddy that has arrived at grain markets across the district during the current procurement season so far was still almost 4 per cent less than the previous year as the yield of Kharif 2022-23 crop has come down by over 2 per cent, the government has confirmed.

As many as 16,92,712 metric tonne (MT) of rice has arrived at 13 mandis in the district till Thursday, which was 75,424 MT less, accounting for 4.27 per cent, than 17,68,136 MT of paddy that had arrived in Ludhiana during the corresponding period last year, the official figures have revealed.

Committed to buy every grain: DC Our commitment is to buy every single grain of paddy arriving at mandis across the district by ensuring smooth and hassle-free procurement, swift lifting and timely payment to farmers, besides provision of all basic amenities to visiting peasants at purchase centres. —Surabhi Malik, Deputy Commissioner

Chief Agriculture Officer (CAO) Amanjit Singh told The Tribune here on Thursday that the yield of paddy, as per experiments conducted so far, has come down to 7,046 kg per hectare, which was 2.03 per cent less than 7,192 kg per hectares of paddy yield recorded in the district during the previous Kharif season 2021-22.

He said the results of 158 experiments conducted so far had pegged the total production of 18.22 LMT of paddy this season from 2,58,600 hectares of area under the rice cultivation in the district, which was the maximum in the state.

Taking into consideration this year’s average yield, the production of 18.22 LMT of paddy will be 43,342 MT, accounting for 2.44 per cent more than 17,78,658 MT of rice that had arrived across the district during the entire previous procurement season of 2021-22.

This year’s total paddy production of 18.22 LMT will be 39,000 MT, accounting for 2.1 per cent, less than previous year’s production of rice in the district.

Dr Singh said the production of basmati rice was much better than the previous year as 23,812 MT of basmati had arrived in the district till this evening, which was 14,646 MT, accounting for 160 per cent, more than 9,166 MT of basmati rice that had arrived in Ludhiana during the corresponding period last year.

Besides, 16,68,900 MT of parmal (non-basmati) rice has also arrived in the district so far, which was 90,070 MT, accounting for 5.12 per cent less than 17,58,970 MT of parmal variety of paddy received in Ludhiana during the corresponding period last year.

The mandi-wise paddy procurement so far indicated that Jagraon continues to lead the district with the maximum of 2,49,747 MT of rice, including 2,48,169 MT of parmal and 1,578 MT of basmati variety, till Thursday while the Ludhiana grain market remains the laggard with the minimum of 61,316 MT of paddy, all parmal variety, arrival so far.

Among others, Mullanpur Dakha has logged 2,16,689 MT of paddy, including 2,16,579 MT of parmal and 110 MT of basmati, Khanna 2,06,814 of MT, including 1,92,826 MT of parmal and 13,988 MT of basmati, Raikot 1,55,424 MT of parmal, Machhiwara 1,41,030 MT, including 1,32,894 MT of parmal and 8,136 MT of basmati, Kila Raipur 1,16,373 MT of parmal, Doraha 1,10,682 MT of parmal, Sidhwan Bet 1,08,414 MT of parmal, Samrala 89,723 MT of parmal, Hathur 91,355 MT of parmal, Sahnewal 81,047 MT of parmal, and Maloud has recorded 64,098 MT of paddy, all parmal variety, till this evening.

Basmati boom

This season, Ludhiana district has seen the boom of basmati rice with 23,812 MT of arrival recorded so far, which was a whopping 160 per cent more than 9,166 MT of basmati rice that had arrived here during the corresponding period last year. The most preferred variety of basmati produced in the district was 1121.

Only 4 mandis get basmati

Of the total 13 grain markets in the district, only four mandis have received basmati rice this season. While Khanna has recorded the maximum of 13,988 MT of basmati rice so far, Machhiwara has logged 8,136 MT of basmati variety of paddy till this evening. Among others, Jagraon has registered 1,578 MT of basmati and Mullanpur Dakha has received 110 MT of basmati rice this season so far.

Khanna third

Khanna grain market has ranked third in the district with 2,06,814 MT of paddy arrivals so far, which was less than Jagraon, which has topped with a maximum of 2,49,747 MT and Mullanpur Dakha remained second with 2,16,689 MT of paddy arrivals till date.