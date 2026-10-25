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Home / Ludhiana / Paddy arrival nears 5.7L MT; 32% purchased stock awaits lifting in Ludhiana

Paddy arrival nears 5.7L MT; 32% purchased stock awaits lifting in Ludhiana

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Manav Mander
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:16 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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A farmer rests as he awaits lifting of his produce at a grain market in Ludhiana. Inderjeet Verma
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The paddy arrival is in full swing in grain markets of Ludhiana district. So far, 5,69,895 metric tonnes of paddy has arrived, according to the Punjab Mandi Board.

The highest arrival has been reported at the Khanna market. Till now, 1,07,759 metric tonnes of paddy has arrived.

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Out of the total arrival, 97 per cent has been purchased. Of the total purchased, 3,71,792 MT has been lifted while 32 per cent is yet to be lifted.

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Satwinder Singh, a farmer from Koom Kalan, said his paddy had been purchased and now, he is waiting for lifting of the same. “Hoping my produce will be lifted soon,” he said while resting on his produce.

Gurmail Singh, a farmer from Sahnewal, said the procurement process had remained smooth so far but lifting needed to be expedited. “Our paddy was purchased within a day of arrival but heaps are still lying in the market yard. Timely lifting will help create space for fresh arrivals,” he said.

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Harjit Singh, a farmer from Dakha, said most farmers were satisfied with the procurement arrangements. “Government agencies have been making purchases regularly. We only want that the produce should be lifted quickly and payments should reach farmers without delay,” he added.

A mandi board official said procurement and lifting operations were being monitored on a regular basis.

“The arrival of paddy is continuing across all major mandis of the district. Procurement agencies have purchased the bulk of the arrivals and efforts are being made for regular lifting so that farmers do not face any inconvenience,” the official said.

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