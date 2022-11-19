Paddy harvest over, wheat sowing picks up pace

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, November 18

With the harvesting of paddy crop already over, wheat sowing has picked up pace and is nearing completion in Ludhiana district, the Agriculture Department has said.

The weather witnessed during a season and varieties of crop sown make the difference in the yield and production every year. We are educating farmers to use best quality seeds and take care of their crops by scientific means to have maximum yield. — Dr Amanjit Singh, Chief Agriculture Officer

Officials revealed that this time, as many as 6,03,206 acres or 2,44,213 hectares of land will be brought under wheat cultivation in the district, which is the maximum in the state.

Chief Agriculture Officer (CAO) Dr Amanjit Singh told The Tribune here on Friday that 5,79,626 acres had already been sown for wheat till Friday, which accounted for 96 of the total area to be brought under cultivation this season.

He said the Mangat block had the maximum of 78,304 acres of area to be cultivated with wheat, of which 75,172 acres had already been sown, which accounted for 96 of the total area, whereas Samrala block had the minimum of 58,522 acres, of which 57,351 acres, constituting 98 per cent, had been sown.

Similarly, the Ludhiana block had achieved 94 per cent of wheat cultivation with 31,602 acres already sown of the total 33,619 acres, Pakhowal 96 per cent with 50,834 acres sown of the total 52,952 acres, Sudhar 97 per cent with 66,644 acres sown of the total 68,706 acres, Jagraon 95 per cent with 61,945 acres sown of the total 65,206 acres, Sidhwan Bet 96 per cent with 67,809 acres sown of the total 70,635 acres, Khanna 98 per cent with 45,326 acres sown of the total 46,251 acres, Doraha 94 per cent with 44,121 acres sown of the total 46,937 acres, Dehlon 95 per cent with 48,235 acres sown of the total 50,773 acres, and Machhiwara block had achieved 98 per cent wheat cultivation with 57,351 acres of the total 58,522 acres sown till date.

Area under cultivation remains same

This season, the area of 2,44,213 hectares being brought under wheat cultivation was the same as the area cultivated during the 2021-22. However, it was less than the 2,49,800 hectares of area sown for wheat in 2020-21, 2,50,000 hectares in 2019-20, 2,51,000 hectares in 2018-19, 2,52,000 hectares in 2017-18, 2,50,000 hectares in 2016-17, and again 2,51,000 hectares of area cultivated in the district during 2015-16.

Declining trend in

yield, production

Last season (2021-22), the yield and production of wheat came down to 4,273 kg per hectare and 10.43 lakh metric tonne (LMT), respectively, which was 14 per cent and 16 per cent less than 4,968 kg per hectare of yield and 12.41 LMT of production recorded in Ludhiana district in 2020-21. The decline has been continuing in the years after 2017-18, when 5,144 kg per hectare of yield and 12.96 LMT of wheat production was logged in the district, followed by 5,131 kg per hectare yield and 12.88 LMT production in 2018-19, and 5,098 kg per hectare yield and 12.75 LMT production in 2019-20.