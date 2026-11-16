Paddy piles up in mandis across Ludhiana amid lifting delay

Large quantities of paddy produce remain piled up in grain markets across Ludhiana. Farmers have expressed concern over delayed procurement and lifting operations.

Gunny bags filled with paddy can be seen stacked across mandis while farmers are being forced to wait for days for the clearance of their produce.

The state this year has a bumper paddy crop. It had a target to procure 180 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of paddy, but arrivals have surpassed the target. Now, it has written to the Centre seeking additional cash credit limit for procurement of 200 LMT of crop.

“The paddy production was underestimated by the government. It has procured its targeted produce and now the remaining paddy is lying unsold in the mandi,” said HS Lakhowal, president of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Lakhowal).

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“The situation has again highlighted the problem of procurement chain, where slow lifting of foodgrain stocks and shortage of storage space continue to hamper smooth operations. At many places, the produce has not been procured yet,” added Balwinder Singh, a farmer from Machhiwara.

The immediate concern is that paddy is still lying unsold in several mandis, while procurement centres in some districts have been closed after their original targets were achieved.

Rice millers have also pointed to inadequate storage capacity and pending stocks from previous procurement seasons, which have put pressure on the current procurement process.

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The farmers alleged that despite bringing their produce to mandis, procurement and lifting were not keeping pace with the arrivals. As a result, thousands of bags are lying in open yards and sheds, exposing the produce to the risk of deterioration in case of adverse weather conditions.

Farmers said delayed lifting not only occupies valuable space in mandis but also adds to their financial burden as they remain tied up with procurement formalities instead of preparing fields for the next crop.

Officials from the Mandi Board, however, said procurement was continuing and efforts were being made to expedite lifting operations.

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“We demand immediate intervention to clear accumulated stocks and ensure timely purchase and lifting so that the procurement season ends without disruption,” said Davinder Singh from Boparai.

Meanwhile, former MLA Kuldeep Singh Vaid visited Kila Raipur Grain Market on Sunday and interacted with farmers and commission agents to understand their concerns regarding stock that had been lying in the mandi for a prolonged period.

He urged the authorities concerned to take immediate action to resolve the issue and ensure the smooth functioning of the mandi.

Farmers’ concerns deserve attention and their voices must be heard, Vaid said.