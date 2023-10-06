Paddy procurement: Admn warns against harassment of farmers

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, October 5

Malerkotla Deputy Commissioner Dr Pallavi has advised rank and file in procurement agencies and market committees of the area to ensure that farmers bringing their produce to mandis are not harassed on any pretext.

Commission agents have also been appealed to cooperate with officials of the procurement agencies in facilitation of prompt procurement and lifting of the paddy purchased from farmers.

The Deputy Commissioner said officials of procurement agencies and market committees undertaking procurement of paddy at various grain markets and purchase centres had been advised to ensure that all farmers bringing their produce for sale are freed without delay so that they (farmers) could get enough time to prepare fields for sowing of next crop.

Officials concerned have been advised to solve issues regarding jute bags, labour and transportation of purchased commodities in advance so that farmers bringing more paddy get ample space for dumping. “Having received first-hand information about routine problems being faced by farmers and commission agents in the past, we have advised officers to ensure that extra efforts are made to ensure hassle-free and prompt procurement of the produce,” said Dr Pallavi, adding that farmers have also been appealed to follow standard guidelines on harvesting parameters of produce being brought to grain markets.

Earlier, commission agents, led by president of the Aarthia Association, Ahmedgarh, Surinder Kuradchhappa, had sought intervention of the Deputy Commissioner in getting work on construction of shed and extra dumping yards expedited. Showing satisfaction over the outcome of the meeting of commission agents with Dr Pallavi in resolution of some major issues, Surinder Kuradchhappa said, “We are glad that the DC had advised the officials concerned, on the spot, to undertake required steps without further delay. However, our request to exempt implementation of the biometric system and construction of approach roads to the grain market are yet to bear fruit.”

