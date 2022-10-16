Paddy procurement: Arhtiyas seek continuation of pvt yards

Mahesh Sharma

Raikot, October 15

Commission agents facilitating the procurement of food grains for government agencies have urged the administration to allow the resumption of the old precedent of keeping the produce brought by farmers at the yards situated outside the main grain market at Raikot.

Wild overgrowth at the site.

This would prevent the damage being caused to the produce because of poor arrangements at the government-designated site of Beer Yard, which is situated two kilometres away from the main grain market, the commission agents claimed, besides also easing the burden on the farmers, and labourers and employees of the procurement agencies.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Hakam Singh Thekedar, Raikot Arhtiya Association and village panchayat of Nathowal have also endorsed the plea of the commission agents.

Raikot SDM Gurbir Singh Kohli said he had already taken up the matter with Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner (DC) Surabhi Malik and had sought permission to declare specified sites as temporary yards for the procurement of paddy.

“We had received applications from the Raikot Arhtiya Association and Nathowal village panchayat demanding the resumption of the old practice, which was also endorsed by MLA Hakam Singh Thekedar. Keeping in view the interests of all stakeholders, I have forwarded their applications to Ludhiana DC for necessary action,” the SDM said.

While commission agents had made preparations for procurement at the grain market yards and about 12 other temporary yards like earlier, they were not allowed to store the produce in the temporary yards this year on the pretext of government guidelines.

Commission agents, led by Raikot Arhtiya Association patron Ramesh Kaura and president Vinod Katyal, alleged that officials in various procurement agencies had arbitrarily stopped procurement from yards and private premises which were being used as temporary yards under the supervision of the Market Committee in the past years.

“Our members had constructed private yards after the administration had failed to provide necessary facilities at the main yards and the Beer Yard in the past years. As none of these yards were a part of any rice sheller, the officials of the Raikot Market Committee had approved procurement from them in the past,” Ramesh Kaura said, maintaining that the association had announced to boycott procurement to get their demand accepted.

However, the procurement had been resumed on Friday, after the Raikot SDM had assured to get the issue resolved before the expected paddy glut in the coming weeks.

‘Poor arrangements at govt-designated site’

Poor arrangements at the government-designated site of Beer Yard, which is situated two kilometres away from the main grain market at Raikot, were causing damage to the produce brought by farmers for procurement, the commission agents claimed.