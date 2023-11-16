Paddy procurement enters last leg in district

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, November 15

The paddy procurement has entered the last leg across 13 market committees in Ludhiana district as the harvesting of the crop has been almost completed here.

Even as the “glut” like situation prevailed in most of the mandis due to heavy inflow of grains, the district administration has claimed smooth paddy procurement and lifting with no hardship to the farmers in the state’s biggest and largest district, in terms of area and population.

Of the total 17.02 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of paddy arriving across the district till this evening, 16.88-LMT stock has been procured, which accounts for 99 per cent of the total arrivals. Of the total procurement, over 12.56-LMT grains had already been lifted from the mandis, which accounted for 74 per cent of the total purchase.

EACH GRAIN TO BE Procured By ensuring smooth and hassle-free procurement, lifting, and payment to the farmers within the stipulated time frame, we are committed to purchase every single grain of paddy arriving at the mandis. The entire district administration is on the job to facilitate the peasants during the ongoing procurement process. —SURABHI MALIK, DEPUTY COMMISSIONER

The development assumes significance as the harvesting of the paddy crop had been delayed due to the spoilsport played by the recent heavy rainfall resulting in flooding of most of the area under the rice crop. Besides, the area under cultivation had also reduced from 2,58,800 hectares in 2022 to 2,56,900 hectares this season.

The agriculture department has estimated that almost 95 per cent of the total paddy crop has already been harvested while the rest, mainly the late varieties, are in the process of harvesting.

After the arrival of crop culminated at different places, 79 of the total 134 grain markets and temporary procurement yards had already been closed during the past two days, while 55 mandis and purchase centres were still open for procurement.

Sharing details, Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik, who is monitoring the paddy purchase in the district on a daily basis, told The Tribune, that the procurement of rice was undergoing in a smooth and hassle-free manner across all the 13 market committees in Ludhiana.

She said all arrangements were in place to facilitate the farmers, arriving with their paddy crop at all the mandis by ensuring the swift procurement, lifting, and payment for their food grain.

While the government agencies lead the charge by procuring 16.86-LMT of paddy, which was 99.91 per cent of the total purchase so far, the private agencies had bought only 1,541-MT of the food grain, which accounted for only 0.09 per cent procurement. The arhtiyas had bought the meagre produce at only 5 of the total 13 market committees while no private purchase has yet been reported at any of the mandis under the rest 8 market committees.

With 27,636-MT more paddy arriving at the district’s mandis on Wednesday, 29,566-MT of stock was procured during the day, leaving 13,886-MT grains unsold so far.

This season’s paddy arrival was 52,475-MT, which accounted for over 3 per cent, more than 16.49-LMT of grains that had arrived in the district during the corresponding period last year.

Besides the arrival of 17.02-LMT of parmal rice, of which 16.57-LMT had been purchased by the government and private agencies at the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 2,203 and maximum of Rs 2,220 per quintal, as many as 38,087-MT of basmati rice had also been received and the entire stock purchased by the private agencies at the maximum price of Rs 4,850 per quintal and minimum of Rs 2,325 per quintal till date. Barring 935-MT, the rest procured basmati rice had also been lifted from the mandis.

With 404-MT of basmati rice arriving and the entire stock getting purchased on Wednesday, the basmati arrival and procurement this year so far was 15,689-MT, which accounted for almost 70.05 per cent more than 22,398-MT of basmati rice that had arrived and was procured in Ludhiana during the corresponding period last year.

This season’s maximum price of Rs 4,850 per quintal was also almost 10 per cent more than Rs 4,475 per quintal of maximum price that the basmati rice had fetched during the corresponding period last year.

Divulging the procurement figures, the District Mandi Officer (DMO), Bir Inder Singh Sidhu, disclosed that Jagraon MC has surpassed Khanna MC, which was Asia’s biggest grain market, to record the highest arrival and procurement of over 15 per cent of the district’s total stock so far.

The MC-wise data showed that the maximum of 2,56,399-MT of paddy had arrived of which 2,52,894-MT had been purchased in Jagraon, followed by 2,30,647-MT arrival and 2,29,347-MT procurement in Mullanpur Dakha, 1,98,702-MT arrival and 1,95,149-MT procurement in Khanna, 1,47,037-MT arrival and 1,46,064-MT procurement in Raikot, 1,39,214-MT arrival and 1,39,174-MT procurement in Machhiwara, 1,13,233-MT arrival and 1,13,075-MT procurement in Kila Raipur, 1,11,963-MT arrival and 1,11,159-MT procurement in Sidhwan Bet, 1,09,233-MT arrival and 1,09,193-MT procurement in Doraha, 97,043-MT arrival and 97,033-MT procurement in Samrala, 86,573-MT arrival and 85,301-MT procurement in Hathur, 84,525-MT arrival and 84,146-MT procurement in Sahnewal, 64,370-MT arrival and 62,710-MT procurement in Ludhiana, and the minimum of 62,739-MT grain had arrived of which 62,546-MT had been purchased in Maloud grain market till this evening.

The DMO revealed that of the total procured 17.02-LMT of paddy, 12.56-LMT, which accounted for 74 per cent of the total purchase, had been lifted from the grain markets while the remaining of purchased food grain was in the process of being lifted.

Divulging the extent of damage caused by the recent floods and relief extended to the farmers, the Chief Agriculture Officer (CAO), Narinder Benipal, said the paddy crop was planted over 2,56,900 hectares of area in Ludhiana district during the current Kharif season, of which almost 6,475 hectares had suffered damage due to recent floods and incessant rains,” he revealed.

Benipal informed that the timely intervention and help extended by the Agriculture Department had ensured recovery of partially damaged paddy plantation over 4,725 hectares while free saplings/seeds were provided to the flood-hit farmers to replant paddy crop over 1,750 hectares. “With this, our entire area that had been hit by the floods had been recovered/ replanted and not even a single field had been left where no paddy plantation had been done,” the CAO claimed.

He said the saplings/ seeds of various paddy varieties, mainly PR-126, PR-124 and basmati were distributed free of cost to the farmers at the block level after making public announcements and publicity in the villages.

No private purchase in 8 market committees

Mandis and purchase centres across 8 of 13 market committees in the district have not yet witnessed any private paddy purchase even as the current procurement season has entered the last leg. Except 457-MT in Samrala, 427-MT at Machhiwara, 404-MT in Khanna, 188-MT at Mullanpur Dakha, and 66-MT in Jagraon, the private agencies had not procured paddy in other market committees.