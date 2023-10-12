Paddy procurement hit as arhtiyas down shutters

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Oct 11

Paddy procurement at local grain markets and purchase centres of the region took a hit as commission agents downed shutters of their establishments in response to a statewide call given by Arhtiya Union, Punjab.

Farmers bringing their produce for sale to government agencies through commission agents, labourers and transport operators were among those who were affected due to a day-long strike.

Restoration of 2.5 percent commission on transactions, payment of labour charges by FCI, payment of EPF by FCI were cited among other demands of the protesting commission agents, besides timely supply of gunny bags and vehicles for lifting of procured commodities.

Commission agents led by Surinder Kumar Kuradchhapa, president, Arhtiya Union, Ahmedgarh, and chairman Baldev Krishan Malaudhia said the successive governments had failed to protect interests of businessmen.

“While we were demanding an increase in rate of commission from 2.5 per cent of total transactions the government, acting arbitrarily fixed our remuneration at Rs 45.88 per quintal, thus eroding around 20 per cent of our gross income,” said Kuradchhapa They felt cheated as they were not paid commission for wheat crops stocked at Silo at Dagru, where farmers had brought their produce believing that purchaser was none other than the FCI.

