Paddy procurement reviewed in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, October 24
Punjab Mandi Board Secretary Amrit Kaur Gill reviewed the process of paddy procurement under way in Ludhiana district on Tuesday. She took stock of the arrangements the Sahnewal grain market
She was informed that 4,17,337 metric tonnes of paddy had been procured, of which 1,89,663 metric tonnes had already been lifted from the 13 grain markets across Ludhiana district till Monday.
