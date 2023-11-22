Paddy records highest yield in three years, up 7% from 2022

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, November 21

In a record of sorts, the yield of paddy has touched a record high in Ludhiana district in the past three years, the government has confirmed.

While the paddy yield has increased by 7 per cent as compared to last year, the arrival of rice has already gone up by over 8 per cent than 2022, the official figures have revealed.

The development assumes significance as the area under paddy crop was less this kharif season as compared to the previous year and the flood fury had also hit hard the rice crop during the current season.

Results of experiments on the paddy crop conducted by the Agriculture Department this season have showed that 7,603 kg of rice per hectare yield has been found in Ludhiana in 2023, which was 476 kg per hectare, accounting for 6.68 per cent more than 7,127 kg per hectare of grains yielded from the paddy crop here in 2022.

As many as 18.51 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of paddy has arrived at the mandis in the state’s biggest and largest district, in terms of area and population, till Tuesday, which was 1.39 LMT, accounting for 8.09 per cent, more than 17.12 LMT of rice that had reached here during the corresponding period last year.

Chief Agriculture Officer (CAO) Narinder Singh Benipal told The Tribune here on Tuesday that the yield of paddy, as per 160 experiments conducted this season so far, had gone up to 7,603 kg per hectares, which was 6.68 per cent more than 7,127 kg per hectare of paddy yield recorded in the district during the previous Kharif season 2022-23.

It was also 5.71 per cent higher yield than 7,192 kg per hectare registered here in 2021.

He said the results of 160 experiments conducted so far has pegged the total production of 19.53 LMT of paddy this season from 2,56,900 hectares of area under the rice cultivation in the district, which was the maximum in the state.

This season, the paddy area has also gone down by almost 1 per cent compared to the 2,58,600 hectares of rice cultivation in the district last year.

Taking into consideration this year’s average yield, the production of 19.53 LMT of paddy will be 1.31 LMT, accounting for 7.19 per cent more than the previous year’s total production of 18.22 LMT rice.

This year’s paddy production will be almost 10 per cent more than 17.79 LMT paddy produced in the district in 2021.

Dr Benipal said the production of basmati rice was also at a record high this year as 44,760-MT produce had already arrived at district’s grain markets till Tuesday, which was 17,619 MT, accounting for almost 65 per cent more than 27,141 MT of basmati rice that had arrived here during the corresponding period last year.

This year’s basmati arrival so far was almost three times more than 15,045-MT of produce that had reached the district’s mandis during the entire procurement season of 2021.

District mandi officer (DMO) Bir Inder Singh Sidhu said 18,51,088-MT produce, including 18,06,328-MT of parmal and 44,760-MT of basmati rice, has arrived in the district’s mandis till this evening.

It was 1,38,582 MT, accounting for 8.09 per cent higher than 17,12,506 MT of produce, including 16,85,365 MT of parmal and 27,141 MT of basmati rice that had arrived here till November 21, 2022.

COMMITTED to buying

every grain: DC

“Our commitment is to buy every single grain of paddy arriving at mandis across the district by ensuring smooth and hassle-free procurement, swift lifting and timely payment to farmers, besides provision of all basic amenities to visiting peasants at purchase centres,” said Surabhi Malik, Deputy Commissioner.

Basmati boom

This season, Ludhiana district has seen the boom of basmati rice with 44,760 MT of arrival recorded so far, which was a whopping 65 per cent more than 17,619 MT of basmati rice that had arrived here during the corresponding period last year and almost three times more than 15,045 MT of produce that had arrived here during the entire procurement season of 2021. The most preferred variety of basmati produced in the district was 1121.

Of 13 market committees, four get basmati

Of the total 13 market committees (MCs) in the district, mandis under only four MCs have received basmati rice this season. While Khanna has recorded the maximum of 23,632 MT of basmati rice so far, Machhiwara has logged 16,025 MT of basmati variety of paddy till this evening. Among others, Jagraon has registered 4,922 MT of basmati and Mullanpur Dakha has received a meagre 182 MT of basmati rice this season so far.