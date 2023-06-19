Paddy sowing begins from today in district

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, June 18

Farmers in the district are all set for paddy sowing, which begins from June 19. The third phase for paddy sowing will include Ludhiana, Ropar, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, Kapurthala, Fazilka, Bathinda and Amritsar districts.

According to Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh, light to moderate rain with thunderstorm and gusty winds at isolated places is to be expected in the state for the next four days. Weather is likely to be dry afterwards. No significant change in the maximum temperature in the next two days is predicted.

The weather had been favourable for paddy sowing for the past few days.

Pavneet Kaur Kingra, head of the department of climate change and agricultural meteorology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), said light to moderate rainfall is expected on June 19.

“The weather is ideal for paddy transplantation as it will provide moisture to the land. Since light rain is predicted in the coming days, conditions would be favourable for paddy plantation,” she said.

Balwinder Singh, a farmer from village Gill said, “If paddy is transplanted during light rain it helps in saving water as land already has enough moisture. There was a time when farmers used to sow paddy in the beginning of June and now this year it has been extended to June 19, which is too late.”

HS Lakhowal, General Secretary of Bhartiya Kissan Union, said continuous power for 10 hours per day should be ensured during the sowing period.