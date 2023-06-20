Paddy sowing kicks off in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, June 19

Paddy transplantation began in the district today.

The majority of farmers adopted the traditional method for sowing paddy crop while the government is promoting direct seeding of rice (DSR) technique to solve the labour problem and check the depleting water table.

Ranjit Singh, a farmer from Lakhowal village, said he started sowing paddy in his fields today. “Labourers are charging Rs 3,000-4,000 per acre. Now, we are praying for the weather to remain favourable,” he said.

Chief Agriculture Officer Dr Narinder Singh said they are encouraging farmers to adopt DSR as it offers advantages such as timely establishment of rice crop, early crop maturity, low production costs and less cumbersome. In direct seeded rice technique different farm operations should be done at right time, with correct method and in right proportion. Particularly for weed control identification of weeds, application of recommended dose of herbicide with correct method of application (water volume, spray pump and nozzle type) at right time is very important. Any inaccuracy in above said practices may affect grain yield of DSR, he added.

Farmer Jagdeep Singh from Jhammat village has adopted the DSR technology as crop sown by direct seeded rice technique is less prone to diseases as compared to conventional method. Sowing of crop using the technique is very beneficial, where money, water is saved and also an increase in the yield.

Keeping in view the grave concern of depleting water table in the state, the basmati holds special significance as it is one of the ideal candidates for crop diversification. As the planting of basmati coincides with the onset of monsoon so its water requirement is less than paddy and this year the state government has taken initiative to promote basmati cultivation in the state, said Buta Singh Dhillon, Agronomist (Rice), Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics, PAU.

Among various varieties, Pusa Basmati 1121 is currently most popular because of its high export potential. A new Basmati variety “Punjab Basmati-7” has also been recommended by PAU. The salient characteristics of Punjab Basmati 7 include yield advantage of 2.5-3.0 quintals per acre and one week earliness when compared with Pusa Basmati 1121, added Ranvir Singh Gill, Principal Rice Breeder, PAU.

Few takers for DSR technique