Paddy sowing: PSPCL comes up with 24X7 control rooms to monitor power supply

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, June 16

In view of the paddy growing season, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has established zone-level 24X7 paddy control rooms across the state to monitor power supply in rural feeders and respond in shortest possible time in cases of disruption.

These control rooms will function under the supervision of the Chief Engineers (Distribution) concerned. Senior officials from respective divisions and subdivisions will be deployed along with supporting staff to enable response teams to rush to the spot and restore power supply in shortest possible time.

The PSPCL has advised agricultural and other consumers to install ‘PSPCL Mobile Consumer Services Mobile App’ – available at Google Play and Apple App Store — to lodge any complaints of power failure. The consumers can also contact PSPCL customer care numbers for the purpose.

Consumers also have the option of giving a call or sending an SMS at ‘1912’, toll-free number 1800-180- 1512 or a missed-call at 94661-01912.

Supply disrupted in New Tagore Nagar

Residents of New Tagore Nagar, Haibowal and other surrounding areas in the city had to face difficulties during the prevailing hot weather due to the disruption of power supply.

Frustrated residents said there was a disruption in supply on Thursday evening, and the fault could be rectified only around midnight.