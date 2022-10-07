Paddy straw mulch useful in kinnow plantation, say experts

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 6

Procurement of paddy has started in the state and the problem of stubble burning is bound to arise again. Owing to a small window period to clear the field for sowing wheat, farmers become reluctant to burn paddy straw, which further deteriorates soil health, pollutes the environment and causes ailments.

The Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana has been working to devise means for stubble management and has offered several methods to meet this challenge. In a recent study at PAU, paddy straw mulch has been found useful to improve productivity and manage weeds in kinnow mandarin. A team of scientists conducted this trial on mulching in Kinnow mandarin at PAU, Ludhiana and Abohar.

Dr HS Rattanpal, Head, Department of Fruit Science, said mulch was applied in the end of December after the application of farm yard manure and phosphorous fertilizers.

“The effect of different floor management practices on moisture conservation, per cent fruit drop, weed infestation, fruit yield and quality of kinnow mandarin was assessed. The data on fruit yield and quality of kinnow fruits was also recorded,” he said.

Dr Harsimrat Kaur Bons revealed that using paddy straw as mulch reduces fruit drop and effectively manages weeds in kinnow orchards. This recommendation will also contribute towards better utilisation of paddy straw in Punjab, she affirmed.

Dr Krishan Kumar, agriculture expert from Abohar, disclosed that at Abohar, the maximum fruit yield was obtained with the use of paddy straw as mulch which was at par with the treatment of mowing of weeds and plastic mulch. Higher fruit yield and superior quality of fruits (high TSS, low acidity) was observed in Ludhiana too.

For improved productivity of kinnow mandarin through eco-friendly weed management, conservation of moisture during hot months, reduced fruit drop and effective utilization of surplus paddy straw, the scientists recommended application of paddy straw mulch at the rate of 3.0 tonnes/acre in Kinnow orchards during the end of December.