Paddy transplantation begins in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, June 15

Paddy transplantation started in the district from today. On the first day, the transplantation began on a slow note and will gain pace in the coming days.

Shortage of labour has always been a problem during plantation of paddy. Transplanting paddy is a highly labour-intensive method which requires at least 2-3 workers to do the work.

Although government is encouraging farmers to adopt Direct Seeding of Rice (DSR), which is less labour intensive but farmers prefer transplantation method. The window period for DSR was between May 15-31.

Balwinder Singh, a farmer from Mansuran village, said he will transplant paddy by June 20 due to labour scarcity. “It is expected that labour will cost around Rs 3,000-5,000 per acre. My nursery is yet to get ready, so I will wait till June 20 for transplantation,” he said.

Since the paddy transplantation will pick up pace in the coming days, so it is only in the days to come that one will know about the power status.

Paramjeet from Samrala said the power system need to be uphauled. “Years ago, farmers were using 200-500 horsepower motors. Now, farmers have started using more powerful motors but the wires connecting the tubewells and the connectors are same. The PSPCL needs to updated these for smooth functioning,” he said.

Tirath Singh, a farmer from Gill village said, “I pray that it rain in some days as paddy is water intensive crop and will help in saving water in case it rains. There was a time when farmers used to sow paddy in the beginning of June and now this year it has been extended to June 15, which is too late.”

Experts from Punjab Agricultural University said farmers should refrain from transplanting paddy before the scheduled date to reduce the load on underground water.

Dr GS Mangat, Additional Director of Research (Agriculture) to the farmers. “Transplanting paddy as per the prescribed date which will help in water conservation, high yield as well as successful and sustainable rice cultivation,” he said.

Further, Dr Mangat disclosed that the PAU has developed and recommended 11 short/medium duration rice varieties in the past 11 years which have yielded exceptional results at farmers’ fields, covering more than 70 per cent of paddy area in the state.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.