Paddy, wheat production declines in Ludhiana district

Yield of both crops also falls, arrival in mandis down by 25% for wheat, paddy 10%, basmati 40%

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, August 23

In a disturbing trend, the yield and production of paddy and wheat have declined in the district this year as compared to the previous year, the government has confirmed. With the yield and production coming down, the arrival of both the main crops in the mandis has also dipped drastically this procurement season, the official figures have revealed.

Though the area under cultivation remained almost the same, the wheat arrivals saw a decline of over 25 per cent while the paddy went down by over 10 per cent. A whopping over 40 per cent decrease was witnessed in the basmati rice arrivals in the district, this season as compared to previous year. The basmati production this season was even less than over 51 per cent than 2019-20.

An analysis of the crop pattern done by the Agriculture Department, a copy of which is with The Tribune, revealed that the yield of wheat came down from 4,968 in 2020-21 to 4,273 kg per hectare in 2021-22, which accounted for almost 14 per cent, and production declined from 12.41 lakh metric tonne in 2020-21 to 10.43 lakh metric tonne in 2021-22, which was nearly 16 per cent less. However, the area under wheat cultivation decreased negligibly by 5,600 hectares from 2,49,800 hectares to 2,44,200 lakh hectares, which was 2.24 per cent less.

The declining trend was continuing for the past five years. In 2017-18, wheat yield was 5,144 kg per hectare and production was 12.96 lakh metric tonne from 2.52 lakh hectares, which came down to 5,131 kg per hectare yield and 12.88 lakh metric tonne production from 2.51 lakh hectares in 2018-19. The wheat yield and production further dipped to 5,098 kg per hectare and 12.75 lakh metric tonne, respectively, from 2.5 lakh hectares in 2019-20.

Similarly, the yield of paddy dipped from 7,296 in 2020-21 to 7,192 kg per hectare in 2021-22, which was 1.42 per cent less, while the production declined from 18.87 lakh metric tonnes in 2020-21 to 18.6 lakh metric tonnes in 2021-22, which was 1.43 per cent less. This was despite the fact that the area under paddy cultivation went up from 25.86 lakh hectares in 2020-21 to 25.87 lakh hectares in 2021-22.

However, paddy yield and production had witnessed an increase in 2020-21 when it went up from 6,979 kg per hectare yield and 18.08 lakh metric tonnes production from 25.9 lakh hectares recorded in 2019-20.

In 2019-20 as well, it went up from 6,646 kg per hectare yield and 17.21 lakh metric tonnes production from 25.9 lakh hectares in 2018-19, registering a rise of slightly over 5 per cent.

Earlier, the yield and production of paddy had again witnessed a decline for the previous two years in 2017-18 and 2018-19. It came down to 7,079 kg per hectare yield and 18.26 lakh metric tonnes production from 25.8 lakh hectares in 2017-18 as compared to 7,187 kg per hectare yield and 18.62 lakh metric tonnes production recorded from 25.9 lakh hectares in 2016-17, and further dipped to 6,646 kg per hectare yield and 17.21 lakh metric tonnes production from 25.9 lakh hectares in 2018-19.

The yield and production in 2016-17 was, however, higher than 6,891 kg per hectare yield and 17.71 lakh metric tonnes production from 25.7 lakh hectares in 2015-16.

The arrival of basmati rice saw a drastic decline from 30,318 metric tonnes in 2020-21 to 18,184 metric tonnes in 2021-22, which was 40.02 per cent less. This year’s arrival was 51.19 per cent less than 37,256 metric tonnes of basmati rice arrived in the district in 2019-20.

The arrival of total paddy, including basmati, came down from 19,77,364 metric tonnes in 2020-21 to 17,78,425 metric tonnes, which was again 10.06 per cent less. However, it was 1.35 per cent more than 17,54,786 metric tonnes of paddy arrived in 2019-20.

DEPENDS ON ENVIRONMENT, WEATHER CONDITIONS

The yield and production of crops depend on the environment and weather conditions. We keep on raising awareness and imparting education to farmers on do’s and don’ts to maximise their yield. — AMANJIT SINGH, CHIEF AGRICULTURE OFFICER

