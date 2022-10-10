Paddy yield estimated to go down in dist as dwarf disease, rain hit crop

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, October 9

In what appears to be the effect of the bad weather and diseases suffered by the crop, the paddy yield is estimated to go down in Ludhiana district during the current harvesting season, the Agriculture Department has confirmed.

The preliminary estimates have put the yield of rice to go down from 31.6 quintal per acre or 7,196 kg per hectare achieved in the past season 2021-22 to 30.5 quintal per acre or 7,100 kg per hectare during Kharif 2022-23, officials have said.

Confirming the development, Chief Agriculture Officer (CAO) Amanjit Singh told The Tribune here on Saturday that the initial estimates had indicated lower crop yield this season as compared to the previous year.

He said the Agriculture Department was yet to undertake crop cutting experiments for paddy, which would further give a clearer picture about the yield expected this season. “It will be done between October 20 and November 10 when the standing crop will ripen,” he said.

The CAO disclosed that though the dwarfing disease caused by the southern rice black-streaked dwarf virus (SRBSDV) and the heavy rainfall during the last week of September had impacted the standing paddy crop, the overall weather conditions, environment, quality and upkeep of the crop were also responsible for the yield.

The Agriculture Department’s final report on the loss to the paddy crop due to the SRBSDV in the district has confirmed that 3,731.5 hectares of area under paddy was affected, which included up to 25 per cent impact of the disease on 3,028.5 hectares, 25 to 50 per cent on 240 hectares, 50 to 75 per cent on 364 hectares and 75 to 100 per cent loss was suffered by the rice grown on 99 hectares of land in the state’s biggest and largest district, in terms of area and population.

“The yield loss is estimated on only 2 to 3 per cent of the total affected area due to the virus,” Dr Amanjit claimed.

The loss due to heavy rainfall between September 22 and 24 estimated by the Agriculture department has revealed that 3 to 4 per cent of the total paddy crop had suffered waterlogging following which yield loss was expected on 0.5 to 1 per cent of the total rain-hit area.

Depends on environment, weather, says CAO

“The yield and production of crops depend on the environment and weather. We keep on spreading awareness and imparting education to farmers on dos and don’ts to yield maximum produce from their fields,” said Dr Amanjit Singh, Chief Agriculture Officer (CAO).