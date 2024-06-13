Padma Shri awardee Surjit Patar, his rich oeuvre commemorated at Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 12

Punjab Agricultural University has decided to establish a Chair in the memory of Surjit Patar in the Department of Agricultural Journalism, Languages and Culture and a memorial at Students’ Home.

Reminiscing the rich poetic collections penned by a noted Punjabi poet Padma Shri Surjit Patar, a memorial service was organised at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), today.

Paying glowing and floral tributes to the highly accomplished and celebrated Punjabi literary figure Patar, Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, vice-chancellor, recalled the humility of the former professor of Punjabi who evinced great interest in science in addition to Punjabi literature.

“His mind was totally engrossed in the existential conundrums of humanity. A voice of literature and science, his poetry reflected and presented a deep insight into the sorrows and sufferings of Punjabis,” he observed.

Further, Dr Gosal remarked, “PAU takes pride in having a strong association with the fabled and unmatched Patar, whose remarkable contributions to Punjabi literature have enabled the university to touch great heights in the national and international arena.”

Stating Patar will always be remembered by the future generations, Dr Gosal announced the establishment of a Chair in his memory in the Department of Agricultural Journalism, Languages and Culture, PAU; and a memorial (Sath) at Students’ Home where students will celebrate the eminent Punjabi poet.

Rishi Pal Singh, registrar, said Patar was one of the tallest figures among Punjabi writers. “PAU is indeed fortunate to have produced a well-renowned Punjabi poet who not only penned several poetry books, but also served as a professor of Punjabi and celebrated art as well as culture with the youth. The future generations will be blessed to read his poetry that carved a bright future and bestowed national recognitions on Patar sahab.”

Bhupinder Kaur, Patar’s wife, became nostalgic while remembering her husband who was a great human being, a thorough gentleman and an excellent partner. “He devoted his entire life to poetry, commemorating Punjab, Punjabi and Punjabiyat,” she observed.

Patar’s sons Manraj Patar and Ankur Patar expressed their thoughts and emotions relating to their highly decorated father through a recital of his verses.

On the occasion, Patar’s brother Upkar Singh and renowned Punjabi literary figures including Jaswant Zafar, Swaranjit Savi and Dr Devinder Dilroop also paid tributes to the Punjabi poet.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Punjab Agricultural University PAU #Surjit Patar