Paint store gutted in fire in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, February 6

A major fire broke out at a double story paint store on the Rahon road early Sunday morning.

The entire building of Delhi Agencies paint store was gutted in the fire. Big cracks had developed in the two-story building of the paint store and the adjoining buildings.

The fire broke out at 4.01 am and the fire brigade was informed. Within few minutes, fire tenders reached the spot and started dousing the flame. The firefighters had to first break the walls of the store so as to make way for smoke to come out. Later, they broke the side walls to start the firefighting operation.

LPG cylinders were also kept in the store which exploded. A huge stock of inflammables was also kept in the store which escalated the fire.

Sub-Fire Officer Aatish Rai said more than 50 fire tenders were used in the operation and around 10 fire tenders were still kept at the spot to completely douse the flame.