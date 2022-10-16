Painting, rangoli contests held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 15

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University on Saturday organised on the spot painting, installation and rangoli making competitions.

Dr Satyavan Rampal, Director Student’s Welfare, said the youth festival refreshes the minds of youngsters and provides an opportunity to them for showing their talent.

In all the competitions, students from College of Veterinary Science, College of Dairy Science and Technology, College of Fisheries, College of Animal Biotechnology, Veterinary Science College, Rampura Phul, Veterinary Polytechnic, Kaljharani participated along with affiliated college, Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Amritsar participated.