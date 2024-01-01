Pakhowal rail overbridge opened for vehicular traffic

Ludhiana, December 31
The Pakhowal Road railway overbridge (ROB) opened for vehicular traffic today. Some other development projects were also inaugurated for city residents.
The ROB was inaugurated by MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi in the presence of MLAs Madan Lal Bagga, Ashok Parashar Pappi and Hardeep Singh Mundian, besides others.
Besides, a newly constructed community centre at Rani Jhansi Enclave was also inaugurated.
Gogi said the Pakhowal ROB was a long-pending demand of local residents.
He said a ‘Clinic on Wheels’ bus had also been dedicated for residents. A big bus had been converted into a movable clinic where the residents would get best medical treatment, including tests, and medicines totally free of cost. As of now, one such bus had been dedicated for the residents but in coming days, more vehicles would be developed.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ISRO launches satellite PSLV-C58; to study black holes, galaxies
At about 21 minutes into its flight, the rocket will orbit X...
North Korea's Kim orders military to 'thoroughly annihilate' US, South Korea if provoked
Kim is expected to ramp up weapons tests in 2024 ahead of th...
Sikh man in Canada wonders why police visited parents' house days before their murder, was family targeted
Jagtar Singh Sidhu and Harbhajan Kaur, both in their 50s, we...
13 cows, 2 gold rings, a treadmill on the list as Nitish Kumar declares assets worth Rs 1.64 crore
The only immovable property that he has is an apartment in D...
Denmark's Queen announces abdication after 52-year reign in New Year's eve speech
After King Frederik IX passed away on January 14, 1972, Quee...