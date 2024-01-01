Pakhowal rail overbridge opened for vehicular traffic

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 31

The Pakhowal Road railway overbridge (ROB) opened for vehicular traffic today. Some other development projects were also inaugurated for city residents.

The ROB was inaugurated by MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi in the presence of MLAs Madan Lal Bagga, Ashok Parashar Pappi and Hardeep Singh Mundian, besides others.

Besides, a newly constructed community centre at Rani Jhansi Enclave was also inaugurated.

Gogi said the Pakhowal ROB was a long-pending demand of local residents.

He said a ‘Clinic on Wheels’ bus had also been dedicated for residents. A big bus had been converted into a movable clinic where the residents would get best medical treatment, including tests, and medicines totally free of cost. As of now, one such bus had been dedicated for the residents but in coming days, more vehicles would be developed.