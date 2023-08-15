Pakhowal underbridge thrown open to traffic

Ludhiana, August 14
The second railway underbridge (RUB) at the Pakhowal Road level crossing was opened for traffic movement on Monday. Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi inaugurated the RUB.
The underbridge is part of Pakhowal road project which is being taken up under the Smart City Mission at a cost of Rs 131 crore.
This will facilitate the smooth movement of traffic from Hero Bakery chowk towards Pakhowal road canal bridge. Ludhiana Central MLA Ashok Prashar Pappi accompanied MLA Gogi during the inauguration .
Gogi said one RUB connecting Pakhowal road canal bridge with Sarabha Nagar had already been opened for traffic and the second had now been opened. This would help streamline the movement of traffic in the area, he said.
Gogi and MC commissioner-cum-Chief Executive Officer of Ludhiana Smart City Limited (LSCL) Dr Shena Aggarwal said the residents would not have to take a detour through Sarabha Nagar or Model Town Extension to reach Pakhowal road canal bridge from Hero Bakery chowk.
