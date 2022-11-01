Pallavi Sejwal wins 3 medals in swimming

Pallavi Sejwal, a student of BEd 3rd Semester, GHG Khalsa College of Education, Gurusar Sadhar, won three medals at the Panjab University Inter-College Swimming Championship, 2022. Pallavi got a gold medal in 50m freestyle butterfly, one silver medal in 200m backstroke and one bronze medal in 400m freestyle categories. College principal Pargat Singh Garcha said the achievement was a proud moment for the college. OC/TNS

Student selected for Athletics Meet

Ludhiana: Gurmeet Singh, a student of Guru Nanak Public School, Sarabha Nagar, has been selected to represent Punjab in the 37th Junior National Athletics Championship to be held at Guwahati from November 11 to 15. Gurmeet clocked 11.52 seconds to secure the gold medal in the 80 metres hurdles race in the boys U-16 group in the 97th Junior Open Punjab Athletics Meet held on October 26 and 27 at Ghaloti in Moga district. Based on this achievement, Gurmeet was selected for the national championship.

DAV Schools Cricket Championship

Students of DAV Public School, Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar branch, finished runners–up in the DAV Schools State Cricket Championship for girls held at Dayanand Model School ground, Jalandhar. Teams from five zones had participated in the championship. Earlier, they had won the title in DAV Cluster Tournament. School principal JK Sidhu congratulated the students and their coach Amandeep Singh on the achievement.

Dist Inter-School Volleyball C’ship

Jasmannat Kaur, Jalnidh Kaur and Tanmeet Kaur, students of Class VII at DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, proved their mettle to help their team (Jagraon Zone) win the gold medal in the District Inter-School Volleyball Championship organised by the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) here at Guru Nanak Stadium. Jasmannat and Jalnidh have also been selected to take part in the State Volleyball Tournament. Principal JK Sidhu congratulated the girls and wished them good luck for the upcoming tournament.

Inter-school declamation contest

Ludhiana Sahodaya Schools Inter-School Punjabi Declamation Competition was organised at Spring Dale Public School in which 60 students from 30 CBSE schools participated in two categories. Category A included participants from classes IX and X, whereas XI and XII class students were in category B. School chairperson Avinash Kaur Walia felicitated the winners of the competition with certificates and trophies and congratulated them for their performance.

School, principal get awarded

Principal of Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Park, was awarded in the category of “Dynamic Principal” by FAP India. Principal Harmeet Kaur Waraich was given the award during a function at Chandigarh University. The event was presided over by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit. The school was also awarded for best infrastructure.