Pamphlets, posters must carry quantity, details of publisher

Ludhiana, March 21
District Election Officer (DEO) and Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney emphasised on Thursday the necessity for printers and publishers to include specific details such as quantity, their names and addresses on all election-related pamphlets, posters or similar materials they produce.
Chairing a meeting with printers and publishers, Sawhney, accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner (G) Major Amit Sareen, said all pamphlets, posters, handbills, etc. must carry the name of the publisher and printer besides the number of printed copies and a declaration of the publisher must be submitted with all information regarding the publication. She said if any person violates the guidelines, they would be punished as per law.
Sawhney said the publication material should be submitted with the authorities at [email protected] prior to publication, so that it could be checked by the authorities concerned.
For any queries or complaints, publishers can contact the administration at 1950 or 0161-2310430.
