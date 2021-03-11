Panchayat Department gets 83 acres freed from illegal occupation

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 23

The Panchayat Department on Monday got 83 acres of land freed at Selkiana village under the Block 2, Ludhiana-2. It was stated by BDPO Gurpreet Singh Mangat on Monday.

Till date, 271 acres of illegally occupied panchayat land have been freed in the district, of which 185 acres have been freed in the Block 2, Ludhiana, block alone.

Mangat said the panchayat land got freed with the support of panchayat officer Harpal Singh, village panchayat and other officials concerned. District Development Panchayat Officer (DDPO) Sanjeev Kumar said the process would be started soon to get illegally occupied ‘Shamlat’ lands of villages freed.