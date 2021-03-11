Panchayat Minister gets 60 acres freed at Mand Chaunta village

Lovleen Bains

Sahnewal, May 10

Punjab Rural Development and Panchayats Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal freed the illegal occupation of 60 acre 4 kanal 11 marla land at Mand Chaunta village in the Sahnewal subdivision. He reiterated his government’s firm commitment to get the government lands free from illegal possessions regardless of any person, however influential he may be.

The Cabinet Minister was accompanied by MLAs Hardeep Singh Mundian, Jagtar Singh Dyalpura, Jeevan Singh Sangowal, ADC (Rural Development) Amit Kumar Panchal and DDPO Sanjeev Kumar.

Appreciating the district administration, Dhaliwal shared that a total of 121 acres of land has been freed from illegal occupation till date. Alongside, the minister revealed that the Rural Development and Panchayats Department has been able to free several hundred acres of land across the state so far.

He said the 60 acres 4 kanal 11 marla land at Mand Chaunta village had been under illegal occupation of 18 different persons of the same village since 2007, when the SAD-BJP was in power in Punjab. The minister said the agricultural lands would be leased for agriculture purposes as per rules, besides utilising the commercial ones for trade and construction of shops. Some of the saleable lands can be sold out to further strengthen the state exchequer, he added.