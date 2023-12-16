Panchayat official booked for accepting Rs 15K bribe

Ludhiana, December 15
The Sidhwan Bet police today registered a case against Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO), Sidhwan Bet, for accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from the sarpanch of Baisami village.
The suspect has been identified as Baljit Singh.
Complainant Sukhminder Singh, sarpanch, Baisami, told police that recently several development works took place in the village that include installation of interlock tiles and sewerage laying. All bills to the firm Bath Interlock Tiles, Hambran, were to be paid through BDPO and bills were worth Rs 1.09 lakh. Besides, Rs 50,000 bill was to be paid to RRC pipe factory, Jagraon.
“Being sarpanch when I asked the BDPO to clear the bills, he started making excuses. Later, he demanded Rs 15,000 bribe to clear the bills. Today, when the BDPO accepted bribe, we also recorded his video as evidence. The police was called to the spot and the official was booked,” sarpanch said.
