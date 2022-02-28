Panchkula bizman found dead in city hotel room

Blames 14 persons for his death in suicide note, all booked

Panchkula bizman found dead in city hotel room

Ludhiana, February 27

A Panchkula businessman, Manish Sanghi (35), was found dead at the Radisson Blu hotel on Ferozepur Road here on Saturday. He allegedly committed suicide as a suicide note was also recovered in which he held 14 persons responsible for his death.

The Sarabha Nagar police registered a case under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC against 14 persons, namely Arvinder Singh and his wife Natasha, residents of Gurugram, Rajesh, Ram of Delhi, Bominani Raman and his son, residents of Andhra Pradesh, Rajesh Daga, Narinder Gulati, Sandeep of Yamunagar, Kamal Sisodia, Rajiv Sanghi, Shalini Sanghi, Akash Sanghi and Umang Sanghi.

Complainant Shonika Goyal of Panchkula, wife of the deceased, told the police that her husband was a big supplier of pipes and he used to supply pipes across the country.

The accused owe several crores of rupees to her husband and whenever her husband asked them to pay his money, the accused used to threaten him, the complainant said, adding that since crores of rupees of her husband were stuck so he was in depression.

On February 21, her husband said he was going to Amritsar regarding some business meeting and later he went to Ludhiana. On February 25, she got a call from the Sarabha Nagar police station informing her that her husband was found dead in room No 816 of the Radisson Blu hotel.

The police also recovered brown coloured tablets from the room, which are being verified.

Shonika Goyal alleged that her husband had committed suicide due to the harassment by the accused as they were not paying him the money and law should take strict action against all of them.

Investigating officer ASI Jagjit Singh said the police would send the suicide note for forensic examination and further probe has already been initiated.

The SHO, Sarabha Nagar police station, SI Jaskanwal Singh Sekhon said preliminary probe suggested that Manish had committed suicide but autopsy report would clear the exact cause of death. Tablets recovered from the hotel room would also be sent to forensic lab for verification.

The SHO said the deceased had checked into the Radisson hotel room on February 24 and next day he was found dead.

As per the suicide note, all the persons mentioned in it had some money dispute with the deceased and the approximate amount comes between Rs 3 crore and Rs 4 crore.

Police scanning CCTV footage of hotel

The police are also checking the CCTV footage of the Radisson Blu hotel to see if any other person entered Manish Sanghi’s room on the day of his death. The footage is also being procured for further probe.

3 employees of Gurugram CNG pump hacked to death
Haryana

3 employees of Gurugram CNG pump hacked to death

Kohli makes young fans’ day with autographs at Mohali
Chandigarh

Virat Kohli makes young fans' day with autographs at Mohali

Taxi drivers cancel rides on this stretch in peak hours
Chandigarh

Taxi drivers cancel rides on Chandigarh-Zirakpur stretch in peak hours

Asia’s biggest wetland on ventilator
Punjab

Asia's biggest wetland Keshopur chamb on ventilator

Himachal Pradesh had 13 good snowfall spells in January, February
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh had 13 good snowfall spells in January, February

Amid biting cold, ‘langar on train’ warms hearts
Punjab

Video: Amid Ukraine war, 'langar on train' warms hearts

Medical student from Haryana refuses to leave Ukraine, says will take care of house owner’s kids as he joins war
Haryana

Medical student from Haryana refuses to leave Ukraine, says will take care of house owner’s kids as he joins war

Alia Bhatt tells crowd 'kisi se darne ka nahi' after Gangubai Kathiawadi screening. Was this aimed at Kangana Ranaut?
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt tells crowd 'kisi se darne ka nahi' after Gangubai Kathiawadi screening. Was this aimed at Kangana Ranaut?

