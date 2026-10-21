Panchkula native shot dead in Ludhiana over parking

A 31-year-old driver was shot dead during a confrontation between two groups over parking in Tajpur Road area here, police said on Wednesday.

Dilbara Singh alias Harry was a native of Haryana's Panchkula, the police said, adding that Harry had been residing in Ludhiana along with his wife Rajwinder Kaur for the past few months.

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A preliminary inquiry suggests the violence that took place on Tuesday night was triggered after a dispute over the parking of a car, they said.

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According to police, when Harry came to know that his friend Vikas's car was smashed by some people of EWS Colony, he went there to intervene.

What began as a heated argument soon spiralled into a physical clash, the police said.

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The two sides had already fought on Tuesday evening, officials said.

According to DCP (Rural) Gursewak Singh, during the clash, Harry's group outnumbered the opposite side. Fearing assault, a youth from the rival side, identified as Jonty, allegedly whipped out a firearm and opened fire.

The bullet pierced Harry's chest and he collapsed, the DCP said, adding that Harry's friends rushed him to a private hospital, but he could not be saved.

His wife said she received a call around 3 am about the shooting.

She claimed that Harry was thrashed by the same group last weekend, raising suspicion of a pre-planned attack.

The police said accused Jonty is on the run. A murder case has been lodged and teams have been formed to nab him, they said.

The police are also examining whether both groups have previous criminal background, the DCP said.