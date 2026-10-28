Pandit is Punjab BJP NRI cell general secretary

Kamaljit Singh Hayre, state president of the BJP NRI Cell, Punjab, has appointed Vikram Pandit as the general secretary of the cell. The appointment letter was issued on Monday.

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Pandit, who is based in Ludhiana and Hampton Park, Victoria, Australia, will help steer the affairs of the NRI Cell.

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His responsibilities include promoting the welfare and interests of Non-Resident Indians associated with Punjab and strengthening engagement with the Punjabi diaspora across the globe.