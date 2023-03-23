 Panel debate at PU Regional Centre : The Tribune India

Panel debate at PU Regional Centre

Panel debate at PU Regional Centre

Panelists being honoured during the discussion on gender neutrality in personal laws at PU Regional Centre, Ludhiana.



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: The University Institute of Laws, Panjab University Regional Centre, Ludhiana, organised a "Panel Discussion on Gender Neutrality in Law". The first session explored Hindu personal laws, the second session focused on Muslim and Parsi personal laws, and the third session addressed other issues. In the first session, lectures were delivered by Prof Manjit Singh Nijjar (Punjabi University), Dr Bimaldeep Singh (Guru Nanak Dev University) and Dr Gagan Preet (Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law). In the second session, Vivek Salathia (advocate-on-record, Supreme Court of India) and Sandeep Jindal (advocate-on-record, Supreme Court of India) delivered lectures. Later, Dr Subhradipta Sarkar (Jamia Millia Islamia University) opened a lively debate on statutory marriageable age in India and gender discrimination. He was soon followed by an equally interesting debate sparked by Dr Apelsha Kumari (University of Delhi).

Martyrs remembered

Department of Punjabi, Government College for Girls, Ludhiana, organised an event dedicated to the martyrdom day of Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. Poonam from SCD Government College was the chief guest. The students read their pamphlets and presented poems about the life and incredible contribution of Bhagat Singh and they were also made aware about the ideology of Bhagat Singh. Principal Suman Lata, while addressing the students, encouraged them to follow the ideology and ideals of Bhagat Singh

Student excels in examinations

Shruti Kochar, BCom 3rd semester student of Shree Atam Vallabh Jain College, Ludhiana, bagged the 12th position in PU and first in the college by scoring 86 per cent marks, Sapandeep Kaur secured the second position in the college by scoring 84.8 per cent marks, and Mehul Jain stood third in the college by scoring 83.5 per cent marks. Students thanked the faculty for their hard work and dedication.

Culinary fest

PCTE Group of Institutes organised an international culinary fest where students from different countries participated and prepared food of their native country with full excitement and enthusiasm. Dr KNS Kang, director general, PCTE Group of Institutes, said the food festival would not have completed without participation of the international students and congratulated the entire team for successfully organising the fest, he added by saying that fests like these help us to explore the global culture and encourage students to enhance their other skills apart from scoring well in academics.

Martyrdom day observed

The martyrdom day of Shaheed Bhagat Singh was observed by the Department of NSS, SDP College for Women, Ludhiana. In order to remember the brave soul who fought for his motherland, India, two youth awareness events were organised by the NSS unit which included poster-making and poem recitation. NSS programme officers spoke to the students about the sacrifices of Bhagat Singh for the freedom of India and encouraged them to always stand for the truth. Sudesh Bhalla, officiating Principal, remembered the real heroes of India and applauded the efforts done by the Department of NSS.

Nukkad natak staged

In remembrance of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Department of Student Welfare, in association with Hindustan Welfare Blood Donors Club, organised a blood donation camp under the guidance and supervision of Civil Hospital, Jalandhar. A nukkad natak by Kranti Kala Manch, Moga, was presented highlighting the menace of drug abuse. More than 100 students and faculty members donated blood voluntarily.

55 donate blood at camp

A blood donation camp was organised at Kamla Lohtia SD College, Ludhiana, in association with the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), by the NSS unit of the college. The students from various streams enthusiastically participated and 55 units of blood were collected from the college during the blood donation camp. The camp proceeded successfully under the stewardship of NSS programme officer Rohit Kumar and camp coordinators professors Deepak Dhingra and Monika. Principal Mohd. Saleem appreciated the humane instincts among young students and motivated them to remain socially active for such purposeful activities.

