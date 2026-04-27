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Home / Ludhiana / Panel gives final chance to MC official to submit report in harassment case

Panel gives final chance to MC official to submit report in harassment case

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Sukhpreet Singh
Ludhiana, Updated At : 01:42 AM Apr 27, 2026 IST
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The case pertains to a complaint filed in October 2025 by a woman employee of the Municipal Corporation. File
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Taking a serious view of delay, the Punjab State Human Rights Commission has given a final opportunity to an Assistant Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, to submit a report in a case related to the alleged caste-based discrimination and harassment of a woman employee.

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The commission noted that despite earlier directions, no report or status update has been filed so far. It has now directed the official to submit the report at least one week before the next date of hearing, fixed for July 3.

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The commission made it clear that if the report is not submitted within the stipulated time, the official concerned will have to appear in person and explain why action should not be initiated against him under Section 16 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993. A copy of the order, along with the previous directions issued on December 19, 2025, has been sent to the Assistant Commissioner to ensure compliance. The complainant has also been informed.

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The case

The matter pertains to a complaint filed in October 2025 by a woman employee of the Municipal Corporation. She had alleged caste-based discrimination, mental and physical harassment and threats of termination by certain officials.

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In her complaint, the woman stated that she was subjected to repeated harassment and inappropriate behaviour by some officials. She also claimed that other female employees were facing similar issues at the workplace.

The allegations include denial of promotions, refusal of medical leave, forced overtime and threats of transfer or suspension. The complainant further alleged that some officials forced women employees to perform domestic chores at their residences, which she termed as illegal and unethical.

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