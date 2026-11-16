Panel questions Buddha Dariya clean-up despite operational pumping stations

Despite several intermediate pumping stations (IPSs) being operational, the Buddha Dariya continues to receive polluted wastewater, raising fresh concerns over the effectiveness of the ongoing restoration drive in Ludhiana. A ground inspection conducted by the Public Action Committee (PAC) revealed black wastewater, foul odour, scattered garbage and choked drains at multiple locations, highlighting the gap between official claims and the reality on the ground.

A five-member PAC team comprising Mahinder Singh Sekhon, Dan Singh Osahan, advocate Yogesh Khanna, Gurpreet Singh Gopi and Col CM Lakhanpal inspected Transport Nagar, Industrial Area A, Malhar Road and Gaughat, besides visiting pumping stations and adjoining drains, on Sunday.

The Transport Nagar IPS was found non-functional, while the team observed a significant decline in wastewater flow in the open drain originating from the Sherpur side. The PAC questioned where the wastewater was being routed and sought a technical probe to ascertain whether it was being diverted through concealed pipelines or the sewerage network linked to the Bhattian sewage treatment plant.

At Shingar Cinema Road, the IPS was only partially functional, with only one pump in operation. Both pumping stations at Gaughat were functioning and no direct discharge into the Buddha Dariya was observed at the inspected sites. However, black wastewater continued to flow through the drainage system, indicating that the operation of pumping stations alone had failed to curb pollution.

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The team also recorded an AQI of 305, categorised as “very poor”, near Gaughat Gurdwara Sahib. It reported foul smell, scattered waste and blocked drains in the inspected areas.

The PAC said industrial effluents and dairy waste continued to pose major challenges and called for tracing of all discharge points through sewer networks, pumping stations, CETPs and the 225-MLD sewage treatment plant.

It also demanded that the recommendations of the 15-day action committee, headed by Rajya Sabha MP Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal, be made public, along with a clear implementation schedule and departmental responsibilities.

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The PAC sought independent audits of treatment plants, stringent action against illegal discharges, removal of accumulated waste and an end to the release of untreated wastewater into the Buddha Dariya. It asserted that meaningful restoration would require measurable outcomes and accountability, rather than a cycle of meetings and announcements.