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Home / Ludhiana / Panel serves legal notice on govt depts over sale, use of banned plastic in city in Ludhiana

Panel serves legal notice on govt depts over sale, use of banned plastic in city in Ludhiana

The notice has been served to the Chief Secretary, Punjab; the Member Secretary of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB); the Municipal Corporation; and the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA)

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Shivani Bhakoo
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:23 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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The controversy arising from the use of banned single-use plastic materials during a state-level event held at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) grounds in Ludhiana refuses to die down. The Public Action Committee (PAC) has now served a legal notice on key government departments over the open sale, distribution and use of prohibited plastic items, alleging violations of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016.

The notice has been served to the Chief Secretary, Punjab; the Member Secretary of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB); the Municipal Corporation; and the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA), regarding the open sale, distribution and use of prohibited single-use plastic items in Ludhiana in violation of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, and the Plastic Waste Management Rules.

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PAC members have demanded immediate enforcement action against those responsible, as well as against the authorities for their alleged failure to prevent such violations.

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According to the notice, it has been issued to draw urgent attention to the continuing and apparently unchecked sale, distribution and use of prohibited single-use plastic (SUP) items across Ludhiana. It states that such activities, wherever established, are contrary to the statutory restrictions imposed under the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016, as amended, and undermine the objectives of environmental protection, prevention of plastic pollution and scientific management of plastic waste.

The notice further alleges that despite the existing legal framework, prohibited single-use plastic items are being openly sold, supplied and used at markets, shops, commercial establishments, roadside vending points and other locations across Ludhiana, including wholesale vegetable markets and disposable-item stores. The widespread availability of such products, it says, raises serious concerns about the effective enforcement of the applicable rules by the authorities entrusted with regulatory, inspection and waste-management responsibilities.

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The PAC also claimed that single-use plastic items can be seen with nearly every waste collector engaged in the collection of domestic waste in Ludhiana.

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