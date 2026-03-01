Panels formed to streamline LPG supply, check black marketing

The district administration has claimed to be streamlining the supply of LPG cylinders to consumers. At the same time, many consumers complain of delay in receiving cylinders after booking. The window of getting a cylinder booked after 25 days and then about six days for the delivery is a cause of concern for consumers having large families.

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Dhiraj, a resident of the Civil Lines area, said they were seven members in the family and a LPG cylinder was needed after about 20 days but due to the shortage, getting the same was not possible before a month.

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“To cope up for a week or 10 days, we have purchased an induction plate but cooking on the single cooktop was not viable,” he said.

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AS per state government directions, the district administration has formed committees on Wednesday evening to deal with the shortage of commercial LPG cylinders. The administration has adopted a strict approach for the supply of cylinders and check black marketing and has also issued guidelines for the same.

As per recent directions, six commercial cylinders of five kg will be provided for any marriage. Consumers have to book the same four days in advance for wedding. The commercial cylinders will be released only after complete verification.

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The state government has given priority to weddings of girls. Besides, the government has asked agencies to increase the supply of five kg cylinders so that more people can get the same. Committees headed by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) have been formed to monitor the supply of commercial cylinders.

The DC said the daily supply and distribution review meeting would be held at 10 am. The committee would take feedback from all companies. The firms, IOCL, BPCL and HPCL, would have to release LPG quota daily. If there was no supply on any day, the next day carry forward will be done. Supply of 5 kg cylinders would be given priority. It would be mandatory to have sufficient stock available in advance.

Essential categories

The state government has put hospitals and educational institutions, including hostels, in the essential category for the supply of commercial LPG cylinders.

At the same time, a delegation of FICO, led by Gurmeet Singh Kular, president, along with Jatinder Mittal, chairman, UCPMA, and others met the DC and submitted a memorandum regarding the shortage of LPG supply for industries and industrial canteens.

It said due to the recent Israel–Iran war and its effect on oil and gas supply, the government has restricted LPG use, mainly to domestic, hospitals and defence sectors.

FICO highlighted that industries work on a “just-in-time” system and do not keep extra stock such as households, due to which, many industries in Ludhiana were facing serious problems.

Units using LPG have stopped or slowed down production for the past five days.

Industrial canteens are unable to cook food for workers due to the non-availability of LPG.

The Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU) has raised its voice against the worsening crisis of industrial LPG supply and has written to senior government authorities, including the CMO Office and Union Minister of Petroleum Hardeep Singh Puri, seeking immediate intervention.

In its communication, the CICU highlighted that despite earlier representations, the situation has further deteriorated due to continuous disruption in the supply of industrial gases. The crisis has now reached a critical level, pushing MSME industries towards shutdown.

Many units are already running at minimal capacity due to non-availability of the LPG while a large number are on the verge of closure. CICU has demanded ample gas supply be allocated for industrial use