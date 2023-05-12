Panic after road portion swells, manhole cover displaced

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 11

Residents in the Kot Mangal Singh area here were left frightened when concrete road slabs swelled and cracks appeared at an intersection. Additionally, a sewer manhole cover got reportedly bounced in the air.

Now, the residents are urging the Municipal Corporation (MC) to investigate the reason behind the incident.

A resident, SP Kalsi, said this street of Kot Mangal Singh had been constructed sometime ago.

“Today, concrete road slabs had swollen and cracks appeared at an intersection, causing the sewer manhole cover to bounce into the air and displace from its actual position. Foul smell that seems to be of sewer gases was emanating from the manhole when I reached there. Nearby road gullies were lying choked. I don’t know whether the incident occurred due to some gases in the sewer or because of poor construction of the road. I demand a fair probe be done to know the cause of the incident”, Kalsi said.

The residents placed the manhole cover back onto the opening. Another resident raised concerns over the sudden appearance of cracks on the road and bouncing of sewer manhole cover.

He said the matter must be investigated to identify the cause behind the incident to prevent any mishap in the future.

MC officials arrived at the site after the incident occurred.

Meanwhile, Executive Engineer Rakesh Singla of the B&R branch denied any issue with the sewer system and claimed that the road portion got damaged due to heat.

What MC officials say?

MC Joint Commissioner-cum-Zonal Commissioner (Zone C) Kulpreet Singh said during the preliminary investigation, it had been found that the incident in the Kot Mangal Singh area occurred due to improper expansion joints on the concrete road. The concrete slabs expanded due to rising heat (temperature) and cracks developed at the site due to improper expansion joints.

MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal said a detailed investigation of the incident would be done and required action would also be taken after looking into findings of the probe.