Panic at Ludhiana railway station after Katra-bound coach suffers structural damage

A major mishap was averted at the Ludhiana railway station on Saturday morning when a sleeper coach of the Delhi-Vaishno Devi Katra Special train developed a large structural crack moments before its departure, triggering panic among passengers.

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The incident occurred around 8.45 am when the train began moving out of the station. Passengers travelling in the S-2 sleeper coach felt a sudden jerk and were shocked to find the coach’s body damaged near the toilet section. The impact was so severe that portions of the toilet structure reportedly collapsed onto the railway tracks, while the coach appeared to lean onto one side, creating fear among passengers.

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As rumours of a derailment spread, several passengers hurriedly got down from the coach, while others raised an alarm. The situation led to chaos on the platform as railway staff and security personnel rushed to the spot.

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Railway officials immediately halted further movement of the train and evacuated passengers from the affected coach. The damaged S-2 coach was detached and replaced with another coach before the train resumed its journey to Vaishno Devi temple in Katra after a delay.

Passengers expressed concern over the condition of railway coaches, stating that the incident could have had serious consequences had the defect surfaced while the train was running at high speed. Many demanded a thorough inspection of coaches before they are pressed into service, especially during the peak pilgrimage season.

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Government Railway Police (GRP) officials ruled out any foul play. DSP (GRP) Tejpal Singh said preliminary findings suggested a technical or structural fault in the coach. Railway authorities have launched an inquiry to ascertain the exact cause of the damage and fix responsibility.

The incident has once again raised questions over maintenance standards and safety checks of coaches operating on special trains, with passengers urging the Railways to strengthen inspection mechanisms to prevent such occurrences in future.