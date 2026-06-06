icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Panic at Ludhiana railway station after Katra-bound coach suffers structural damage

Panic at Ludhiana railway station after Katra-bound coach suffers structural damage

Structural crack in coach discovered moments before Delhi-Vaishno Devi Katra Special departs

article_Author
Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 12:24 PM Jun 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Railway officials inspect the damaged sleeper coach of the Delhi–Shri Vaishno Devi Katra Special train after a major mishap was averted at Ludhiana railway station on Saturday. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan
Advertisement

A major mishap was averted at the Ludhiana railway station on Saturday morning when a sleeper coach of the Delhi-Vaishno Devi Katra Special train developed a large structural crack moments before its departure, triggering panic among passengers.

Advertisement

The incident occurred around 8.45 am when the train began moving out of the station. Passengers travelling in the S-2 sleeper coach felt a sudden jerk and were shocked to find the coach’s body damaged near the toilet section. The impact was so severe that portions of the toilet structure reportedly collapsed onto the railway tracks, while the coach appeared to lean onto one side, creating fear among passengers.

Advertisement

As rumours of a derailment spread, several passengers hurriedly got down from the coach, while others raised an alarm. The situation led to chaos on the platform as railway staff and security personnel rushed to the spot.

Advertisement

Railway officials immediately halted further movement of the train and evacuated passengers from the affected coach. The damaged S-2 coach was detached and replaced with another coach before the train resumed its journey to Vaishno Devi temple in Katra after a delay.

Passengers expressed concern over the condition of railway coaches, stating that the incident could have had serious consequences had the defect surfaced while the train was running at high speed. Many demanded a thorough inspection of coaches before they are pressed into service, especially during the peak pilgrimage season.

Advertisement

Government Railway Police (GRP) officials ruled out any foul play. DSP (GRP) Tejpal Singh said preliminary findings suggested a technical or structural fault in the coach. Railway authorities have launched an inquiry to ascertain the exact cause of the damage and fix responsibility.

The incident has once again raised questions over maintenance standards and safety checks of coaches operating on special trains, with passengers urging the Railways to strengthen inspection mechanisms to prevent such occurrences in future.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts