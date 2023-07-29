Panic grips Giaspura as woman complains of breathing difficulty

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 28

Panic gripped the residents of Giaspura on Friday after a pregnant woman complained of foul smell and consequent difficulty in breathing.

As the woman alleged that some foul smell made it difficult for her to breath, the residents panicked as they feared it to be another incident of gas leak in the area. Earlier this year, an incident of gas leak in the area had claimed 11 lives in April.

Residents had panicked as they feared it to be another incident of gas leak in the area

The NDRF team checked the level of gas in sewers and found the level of hydrogen sulphide to be nil

The pregnant woman, Ruby Devi (35), runs a dhaba opposite to the Goyal Cold Drinks where 11 people, including three members of the organisation, had died due to gas leakage on April 30.

Ruby’s husband Harish Chandra said that at around 7 am his wife, who was in the dhaba at the time, suddenly felt uneasiness and shortness of breath. “She was saying that some foul smell caused her difficulty in breathing and she had almost lost consciousness. I immediately took her to hospital where initially her condition deteriorated, but later she regained consciousness and is out of danger now,” added Harish. He claimed that another woman, Kavita, who also runs a dhaba adjacent to their eatery, had also faced the same problem and was hospitalised.

Soon after Ruby was shifted to hospital, officials of the municipal corporation, Punjab Pollution Control Board, the district and police administration reached the spot. To ensure poisonous gas, if any, should not spread further, the authorities called a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to the spot.

The NDRF alerted the nearby residents to leave their houses for precautionary purpose. It was only when the NDRF men checked the level of gas in sewers and found the level of hydrogen sulphide to be nil, the authorities and residents heaved a sigh of relief.

DL Jakhar, Assistant Commandant, 7th Battalion, said that since there was a suspicion that the woman had faced difficulty in breathing due to some poisonous gas, the NDRF personnel checked her dhaba, house and even a manhole opposite the dhaba. But fortunately, the level of hydrogen sulphide was found nil.

The administration also issued a statement saying a possible gas leak was reported in the Giaspura area on Friday, when a pregnant woman complained of uneasiness.

As per the protocols, teams of the MC and NDRF, along with the SDM and police, were immediately rushed to the spot, cordoning the area as a precaution while the air was checked through sensors.

The administration further clarified that the pregnant lady was now doing fine after receiving immediate medical aid and readings on sensors had also not shown any leakage of gas either.