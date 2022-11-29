Panjab University inter-college weightlifting tourney ends

Our Correspondent

Doraha, November 28

The two-day Panjab University inter-college weightlifting tournament concluded at Mata Ganga Khalsa College, Manji Sahib, Kottan, here today. A total of 105 students participated in the tournament. College Principal Kuldip Kaur Dhaliwal was nominated as chairperson of the selection committee.

The athletes participated in different categories, varying from 56 kg to 102 kg. Gurkaran Singh of the host college broke the inter-varsity record by lifting 170 kg and qualified for the All India Inter University Weightlifting Championship. Parveen Maru, a student of the same college, won gold in the 61-kg category. Amandeep Singh and Manish Kumar of Mata Ganga Khalsa College, won silver medal in 67-kg category and gold medal in 73-kg category, respectively. Ashnoor Singh also won the bronze medal in 89-kg category.

Dr Kuldip Kaur Dhaliwal thanked the Director of Physical Education and Sports, Panjab University, Chandigarh, for giving them the opportunity of hosting the competition. She motivated the students to participate in sports activities regularly. She said that such competitions fostered sportsman spirit and inculcated a sense of discipline, co-operation, social harmony, integrity and fitness among players.

Results

Below 55 kg (boys): Chandan (Ist), Mukesh (2nd), Jashandeep (3rd); 61kg (boys): Parveen (Ist), Ayup ( 2nd), Ishwar (3rd); 67kg (boys): Lovedeep ( Ist), Amandeep (2nd), Harmeet Singh(3rd); 73 kg (boys): Manish (Ist), Sunil Kumar(2nd), Manoj Singh(3rd).

81kg (boys): Abhijeet Pandey(Ist), Bunty Singh(2 nd), Chetan (3rd); 89 kg (boys): Gurkaran Singh (Ist), Vikrant (2nd), Ashnoor Singh ( 3rd); 96 kg (boys): Mohit Singh (Ist), Aman Singh (2nd), Manish (3rd); 102 kg (boys): Abhimanu Pandey ( Ist), Mayank (2 nd), Rahul (3rd); 109 kg (boys): Avinash ( Ist), Yuvraj (2nd), Prabhdeep (3rd); 109 kg (boys): Tejveer Singh ( Ist), Uday Singh (2nd) and Karanveer Singh (3rd).

45 kg (girls): Chanchal ( Ist), Anu (2nd), Asha ( 3rd); 55 kg (girls): Simran (Ist), Diksha (2nd), and Simran (3rd).