Panjab University leads effort to revive state’s fading cultural heritage with youth festivals

Cultural rehabilitation and preservation of the state’s lost heritage seems to be the top priority of the Youth Welfare Department at Panjab University. This is primarily revealed from the fact that at least one day a year is dedicated to cultural awareness and a shared sense of preservation for traditional practices, music and art among budding youngsters.

Advertisement

Director, Youth Services, Panjab University, D

r Sukhjinder Rishi, feels that pop modernity, which is overpowering and dominating almost every sphere of life, needs to be strictly checked if Punjabis are serious about preserving their lost cultural heritage. “It is mainly for this reason that one day is dedicated to the cause of cultural promotion. Students, who are unaware of the richness of our culture, get acquainted with it. Heritage items, including orchestra (Indian), group folk orchestra, folk instruments, kavishari, var, kali, along with traditional and ritualistic songs of Punjab, comprising suhags, ghoris, long heik (chant) songs, dholak/ghara song, sithnies and Punjabi folk dances are depicted. These forgotten forms have never been seen by a majority of youngsters in their lifetime. Also, competitions, including embroidery, pakhi designing, crochet work and knitting promote the cause of cultural rejuvenation,” he added.

Advertisement

“The basic motive of organising the heritage festivals, apart from talent exposition, is an effort to revive the elapsed cultural heritage, especially in the youngsters who are

the guardians of our prosperous cultural past,” the Director opined.

Advertisement

Former principal of Ramgarhia Girls College Dr Narinder Sandhu expressed, “Punjab is facing serious cultural deterioration. Modernity has thrown all our values and cultural norms to the winds. The younger generation is completely oblivious of its roots. Youth is the most vital human resource of the nation on whom the present and future of the country depends. It is important they remain rooted in their culture. It is a well-known fact that a tree which is not deeply rooted cannot last long. Apprising them of the rich culture through festivals and shows shall develop a sense of belongingness and help them feel

more connected.”

Assistant Director, Youth Welfare Department, Panjab University, Dr Tejinder Gill, shared, “The onslaughts of globalisation have resulted in dehumanisation of humans, favouritism in society and a complete loss of cultural and moral values. The shallowness of relationships, which has crept in with the passage of time, needs to be eradicated, lest it affect the health of our families and society at large. The efforts taken by the universities and educational institutions, in organising cultural festivals and shows from time to time, speaks volumes of their concern to preserve that lost culture.”