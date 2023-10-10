Panjab University Zonal Youth Festival kicks off at Khalsa College for Women

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 9

64th Panjab University Zonal Youth and Heritage Festival (Zone B) commenced at Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women, Gujarkhan Campus, Model Town, Ludhiana today. Principal Maneeta Kahlon said nine colleges from Ludhiana were participating in various competitions.

Prof Sanjay Kaushik, Dean, College Development Council, Panjab University, Chandigarh was the Chief Guest, Assistant Commissioner of Sales Tax (ACST) Punjab Goods & Service Tax (GST) Dr Harsimrat Kaur Grewal was the Guest of Honour. All dignitaries, including principals of participating colleges, were welcomed by General Secretary College Governing Body Gurvinder Singh and Principal Kahlon.

In group shabad category, Ramgarhia Girls College bagged first prize, Khalsa College for Women Ludhiana stood second while Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women, Gujarkhan campus secured the third spot. In group shabad (individual prizes), Chahat Jakhu won the first prize, Simrandeep Kaur got second prize and Taranjeet Kaur Lamba walked home with the third prize.

In ‘group bhajan’ (individual prizes), Anisha won the top spot, Harpreet stood second and Diya secured the third position.

In classical vocal, Ramgarhia Girls College stood first, DD Jain Memorial College stood second while Guru Nanak Girls College and Government College for Girls, Ludhiana shared third position.

In quiz, Government College for Girls bagged first position, Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women stood second while Khalsa College for Women, Ludhiana secured the third spot.

In ‘guddiyan patole’ making event, Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women, Gujarkhan Campus clenched the top position, Master Tara Singh Memorial College for Women, Ludhiana stood second while Ramgarhia Girls College and Government College for Girls, Ludhiana stood third.

