Panthers rout Hendry Recallers by 71 runs

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, February 27

Ankur Kehar scored 105 runs and Ayush contributed 53 runs as Panthers routed Hendry Recallers by 71 runs in a league match on the third day in the ongoing 6th Kundanites Premier League (KPL) being organised by the Kundan Vidya Mandir Alumni Association (KVMAA) with the help of Kundan Vidya Mandir here at KVM, Civil Lines ground, here on Monday.

Panthers posted 171 runs for the loss of two wickets and restricted Hendry Recallers to 105 runs which they made after losing five wickets. For the losing side, Khushil scored 44 runs while Rahul chipped in with 19 runs.

In second match, Sukhmani Elevens (99 for 6), powered by Vinet Galhotra’s 30 runs and Sumit Jain’s 27 runs got the better of Smashers (94 for 4) by four wickets.

The third match played between Rhinos and Gladiators in which the former romped home victorious by 47 runs. Batting first, Rhinos scored 123 runs after losing four wickets in which the main contributors were Adit Jain and Samyak Jain who made 45 and 36 runs, respectively.

In reply, Gladiators could muster 76 runs for the loss of nine wickets and thus lost it meekly. For the winning side, Nitish Jindal grabbed two wickets for 16 runs and Adit Jain scalped three victims after giving away 18 runs.

Mitron XI beat Mavericks by seven wickets. In reply to Mavericks’ 60 runs, Mitron XI scored 61 runs for the loss of three wickets. Rajiv Bagga claimed four wickets for seven runs and Sumit Malhotra made 33 runs to enable Mitron XI wrap up the issue. Kundan Knight Riders defeated Avengers by eight wickets.