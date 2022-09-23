Para-badminton couple felicitated

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, September 22

Para-badminton couple Ashwani and his wife Shabana for winning medals in an International para-badminton championship, here, today. They were honoured by the Bhagwan Mahavir Sewa Santhan in a function organised at the Civil Lines today.

The couple, sponsored by the Sansthan, took part in ‘Wheel Chair 2’ category of a championship held in Kampala (Uganda) where they secured three silver medals in doubles and mixed doubles, besides in the women’s category. Ashwani and Shabana qualified for the event after winning medals in the National para-badminton championship at Trichur (Kerala) last month.

Gurdev Singh, ACP, Ludhiana, and DK Srivastava, Ministry of Labour and Employment, were the chief guests on the occasion.