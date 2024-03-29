Para badminton players Ashwani, Shabana, para TT player Shubham named PWD icons

Ludhiana, March 28
District Election Officer Sakshi Sawhney has appointed international para badminton players Ashwani Kumar and his wife Shabana, and international para table tennis player Shubham Wadhwa as the district icons for Persons with Disabilities (PWD) voters in the district.
Sawhney said to encourage the PWD voters to cast their votes at the respective booths on the voting day (June 1), the administration has declared them as district icons for the PWD voters.
Sawhney said the Election Commission of India was committed to ensuring wider participation of PWD voters in the democratic process and the administration would make every effort to facilitate the PWD voters coming to cast their votes and would be ensured they do not face any trouble while at the booths. She said the administration would prepare an elaborate movement and facility plan for the PWD voters at the polling booths on the voting day.
Sawhney added there were around 16,650 PWD voters across the district and the administration was duty-bound to make special arrangements to facilitate them at the polling booths across the district. She said the district administration would ensure provision of wheelchairs, ramps and helpers at all booths on the polling day. She expressed hope that they will prove a boon for the administration in ensuring maximum participation of the PWD voters.
The icons also expressed gratitude to the administration and said that all voters should participate in this electoral festival and become the pride of the country.
