Paramjit murder case: Gangster threatens police in fresh FB post

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, January 8

After the Ludhiana rural police conducted raids and nabbed family members of Dilpreet Singh of Menia village for executing the murder conspiracy of Paramjit Singh at Bardeke village in Jagraon, Canada-based gangster Arsh Dalla, who was already booked in the case, has issued a threat to the Ludhiana rural police in a new Facebook post.

He warned the police that if any injustice was meted out to the family of Dilpreet, he would also not care about justice or injustice. He also warned the people who are supporting the family of Paramjit by holding agitation to seek strict action against the family of Dilpreet in the murder case. He mentioned in the FB post that he would also get all supporters killed the way Paramjit was murdered, by barging into the house, if they failed to stop supporting Paramjit’s family.

Notably, in the first FB post, the gangster had taken the responsibility for Paramjit’s murder. He had admitted that by getting Paramjit killed he avenged the suicide of Dilpreet because Paramjit had forced him to end his life. Dilpreet had reportedly died by suicide after his marriage proposal with the kin of Paramjit was broken due to the intervention of the latter.

The police have already booked nine persons in the murder case, including Dilpreet’s father Sukhdev Singh, his brother Lovepreet Singh, sister Kiranpreet Kaur, his mother Lovejinder Kaur, all residents of Menia village in Moga. The other booked suspects are Navjot Singh of Chakar village, Lovepreet Singh of Ramgarh Bhullar, Mandeep Singh, alias Dhru, of Daudhar village, Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh Dalla, of Dalla village, and Charanjit Singh, also from Dalla village.

So far, the police have arrested Kiranpreet Kaur, Lovejinder Kaur, Sukhdev Singh, Lovepreet Singh and Navjot Singh in the case. Besides, gangster Mandeep Singh has also been arrested in the case by bringing him on a production warrant from the Kapurthala jail.

Ludhiana SSP Harjeet Singh said Arsh’s father Sukhdev was brought on a production warrant yesterday for questioning and he was also booked for hatching the murder conspiracy. The SSP said no protest or agitation was held by the Paramjit’s family as mentioned in the reported FB post by gangster Arsh Dalla, though they were reluctant to proceed for cremation.

What FB post of gangster Arsh Dalla says

“I have got Paramjit killed. The police are registering cases against the family of Dilpreet due to protest. If the police register an FIR against Dilpreet’s family, families will be killed. People supporting Paramjit’s family should also leave the protest else they will also be killed in their houses. I hope, the police will not do injustice, else I will also not care about justice or injustice.”