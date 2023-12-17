Paramveer, Anuj get rousing welcome

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, December 16

Paramveer Singh and Anuj Tashildar, trainees of Harvest Tennis Academy in Jassowal Kalan, who won silver medal in the 67th National School Games, organised by the School Games Federation of India at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence, Bengaluru, from December 11 to 13 were accorded a rousing reception on their arrival on Saturday.

They were members of the Punjab (U-17) team that finished runners-up in the games. Anuj, a student of Harvest International School and Paramveer, a resident of Jassowal Kular village, both trainees of Harvest Tennis Academy were received by the academy officials. Players were garlanded and felicitated on the academy campus.

The duo played a major role in Punjab’s securing silver medal at Bengaluru. Paramveer won all the matches which he played. They also competed in the doubles category and won silver medal.

Colonel Samir Kanjilal (retd.), director, campus; Indra Kumar Mahajan, director, tennis academy; Sandeep Singh, manager campus; Puja Chandpuri, vice-principal; Gaurav Bhardwaj, manager tennis; Jasbir Singh, head coach; teachers, coaches and students were present on the occasion.