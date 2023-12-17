Paramveer, Anuj get rousing welcome

Ludhiana, December 16
Paramveer Singh and Anuj Tashildar, trainees of Harvest Tennis Academy in Jassowal Kalan, who won silver medal in the 67th National School Games, organised by the School Games Federation of India at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence, Bengaluru, from December 11 to 13 were accorded a rousing reception on their arrival on Saturday.
They were members of the Punjab (U-17) team that finished runners-up in the games. Anuj, a student of Harvest International School and Paramveer, a resident of Jassowal Kular village, both trainees of Harvest Tennis Academy were received by the academy officials. Players were garlanded and felicitated on the academy campus.
The duo played a major role in Punjab’s securing silver medal at Bengaluru. Paramveer won all the matches which he played. They also competed in the doubles category and won silver medal.
Colonel Samir Kanjilal (retd.), director, campus; Indra Kumar Mahajan, director, tennis academy; Sandeep Singh, manager campus; Puja Chandpuri, vice-principal; Gaurav Bhardwaj, manager tennis; Jasbir Singh, head coach; teachers, coaches and students were present on the occasion.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CRPF sub-inspector killed, constable injured in encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma
The incident took place in the morning under Jagargunda poli...
Parliament security head's post vacant for 45 days, 40% crunch at other levels
Despite hi-tech set-up, alarms didn’t go off when gas canist...
Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led faction likely to rejoin SAD
After 2019 Lok Sabha poll debacle, a group of Akali leaders,...
2 children among 3 burnt alive in fire in Himachal Pradesh’s Una
The fire broke out at Kailua village in Haroli area on Satur...
Growth rate at 6 per cent, India will remain lower middle economy by 2047: Raghuram Rajan
The former RBI chief says if the country does not grow faste...