Parashar intensifies poll campaigning

Ludhiana, May 14
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Ashok Parashar Pappi while intensifying his election campaign today held whirlwind meetings in the Jagraon constituency.
Addressing people during meetings, he said his priority was to secure state’s withheld RDF money from the Central Government for village development. The initiative aims to accelerate the pace of village development. Water from closed tailings, which had not reached the fields for several years, has now been directed to the fields for groundwater conservation and reduced electricity consumption.
He also campaigned in the Ludhiana West and Ludhiana North constituencies today to bolster his election drive. MLAs Gurpreet Bassi Gogi and Madan Lal Bagga accompanied him.
Parashar said: “I am a Ludhiana native, and I trust that you will support a local leader. When you cast vote, consider who can represent your voice in Delhi? Who will stand by you through thick and thin? Candidates from outside are merely seeking votes; once obtained, they will retreat. I will always be accessible to you in Ludhiana”.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
I never said Hindu or Muslim, I talked about poor families: PM Modi
Referring to the post-Godhra riots in Gujarat when he was th...
On US' sanction warning after Chabahar port deal, Jaishankar says 'people should not take a narrow view of it'
Says the US itself has appreciated the larger relevance of C...
Sex video scandal: SIT on high alert amid reports of Prajwal Revanna's return from Germany
Sources said that Prajwal Revanna had booked a Rs 3.5 lakh b...
8 officials of Hindustan Copper Limited rescued from Rajasthan mine, 7 still inside
15 officials of the public sector company get trapped in a m...
Jalandhar police arrest gangster linked to Gounder group, seize 5 pistols
The arrested man is associated with Naveen Saini alias Chint...