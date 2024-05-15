Parashar intensifies poll campaigning

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 14

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Ashok Parashar Pappi while intensifying his election campaign today held whirlwind meetings in the Jagraon constituency.

Addressing people during meetings, he said his priority was to secure state’s withheld RDF money from the Central Government for village development. The initiative aims to accelerate the pace of village development. Water from closed tailings, which had not reached the fields for several years, has now been directed to the fields for groundwater conservation and reduced electricity consumption.

He also campaigned in the Ludhiana West and Ludhiana North constituencies today to bolster his election drive. MLAs Gurpreet Bassi Gogi and Madan Lal Bagga accompanied him.

Parashar said: “I am a Ludhiana native, and I trust that you will support a local leader. When you cast vote, consider who can represent your voice in Delhi? Who will stand by you through thick and thin? Candidates from outside are merely seeking votes; once obtained, they will retreat. I will always be accessible to you in Ludhiana”.

