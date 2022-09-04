Parent-teacher meetings held at govt schools under special drive

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh/Raikot/

Payal, September 3

In compliance with orders of the Director, State Council of Educational Research Training, heads of various government schools in the region organised parent teacher meetings (PTMs) at their respective institutions.

Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Surbhi Malik and Malerkotla Deputy Commissioner Sanyam Aggarwal supervised the exercise conducted simultaneously at all schools through designated officials while legislators visited selected institutes of their respective constituencies.

ADC Sukhpreet Singh Sidhu informed that a special drive to conduct PTMs was held to find problems faced by students and their parents and subsequent resolution of issues in consultation with senior functionaries of the Education Department.

Sidhu said Amargarh legislator Prof Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra and SDM Harbans Singh interacted with students and their parents during visit to various schools, including Government Elementary School, Dehliz, Government High School, Amarpura, Government Primary School, Chhanna, and Government Primary School, Ahmedgarh.

Block Primary Education Officer Akhtar Salim was asked to resolve issues of schools, which Gajjanmajra and Harbans Singh had visited.

Similar meetings were held at various schools of the Raikot subdivision where officials led by SDM Gurbir Singh Kohli collected information about issues raised by parents of students.

Legislators Jiwan Singh Sangowal, Manwinder Singh Giaspura, Tarunpreet Singh Sond and Thekedar Hakam Singh visited schools of their respective segments.